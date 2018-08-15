England international Danny Cipriani charged with assault in Jersey after nightclub incident

England rugby union international Danny Cipriani has been arrested at a nightclub in St Helier, his club Gloucester have confirmed.

Police say he has been charged with common assault, larceny, assault on police, resisting arrest and being disorderly on licensed premises.

The former Sale player will appear at Jersey Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning.

The club said in a statement: "Gloucester Rugby are very aware of an incident involving Danny Cipriani in the early hours of Wednesday morning following an incident at a St Helier nightclub.

"He was arrested and has since been charged.

"He will appear at Jersey Magistrates Court at 10 a.m. tomorrow morning."

A States of Jersey Police spokesman said: "This afternoon 30-year-old Daniel Cipriani was charged with common assault, larceny, assault on police, resisting arrest and disorderly on licensed premises.

"He's been remanded in custody until his court appearance at the magistrates' court at 10am tomorrow.

"He was arrested at the early hours of this morning following an incident in Mulcaster Street in St Helier."

Cipriani only joined Gloucester this summer after leaving Wasps and was in Jersey as part of the club's pre-season preparations.

The fly-half is currently first choice in his position in England after a number of years out of the frame.