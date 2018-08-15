- ITV Report
First transgender candidate Christine Hallquist sets sights on becoming Governor of Vermont
The transgender woman who won Vermont’s Democratic primary is now turning her sights on the November election and her upcoming political battle with the Republican incumbent.
Former energy company executive Christine Hallquist said her campaign against governor Phil Scott will focus on the issues important to the people of Vermont in the north-east of the USA.
However, she recognises her position as the nation’s first openly transgender candidate to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination.
In the Republican primary, Mr Scott survived a bitter backlash from his core supporters, who were upset that he signed gun control restrictions into law.
The Republican Governor’s Association has already committed one million dollars (£780,000) to Mr Scott’s re-election.
Ms Hallquist, meanwhile, received a big boost from The Victory Fund, a political action committee which backs LGBTQ candidates.
The organisation called her a “game changer”.