Footage shows the perilous journeys taken during unprecedented floods in Kerala which have left dozens dead

Unprecedented rainfall in India’s southern state of Kerala has caused the worst floods in nearly a century.

Video shot near the town of Idukki, shows cars driving over a bridge as raging waters threaten the structure.

Tens of thousands of people have been stranded due to rising waters in the Indian tourist region, while at least 67 people have been killed.

The floods forced the closure of one of Kerala’s main airports and heavy rain is forecast until at least Saturday, prompting state authorities to issue a “red alert” to 12 out of its 14 districts.