House of Fraser website offline amid reported delivery ‘wrangle’

House of Fraser has taken its website offline amid complaints from customers about delayed deliveries since the company was bought by Sports Direct last week.

A message on the retailer’s home page reads: “We’re currently working hard to make some improvements to the website. Don’t worry, we will be back up and running as soon as possible.”

The Times reported that workers at a key House of Fraser warehouse have been told by XPO Logistics, who operate the site, to stop accepting goods and processing deliveries in a wrangle over delivery payment terms with Sports Direct.