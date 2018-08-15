Justice Secretary signals move to strengthen victims’ rights

The Justice Secretary has indicated a move to strengthen victims’ rights after meeting with the families of two murder victims.

Humza Yousaf said victims would be placed “even more at the heart of the criminal justice system”.

It is thought new measures will relate to the transparency of parole board decisions and to offenders who break the terms of their early release from prison.

Mr Yousaf told The Scotsman newspaper: “Where we can strengthen measures for victims and put them even more at the heart of the criminal justice system, I will look to do that.

“In the next few weeks you should see some very clear signals that we will do what we can to strengthen victims’ rights within the criminal justice system.”