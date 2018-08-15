Marine heatwaves on the increase in world’s oceans

Marine heatwaves have roughly doubled in number over the last three decades and are likely to be more common and intense as the planet warms, research has found.

Scientists recorded all-time high seawater temperatures off the San Diego coast earlier this month and between 1982 and 2016, the number of heatwaves in the oceans roughly doubled, according to the study led by Thomas Frolicher, a climate scientist at the University of Bern in Switzerland.

Prolonged periods of extreme heat in the oceans can damage kelp forests and coral reefs, and harm fish and other marine life.

Dr Frolicher said the trend will only further accelerate with global warming.

His team defined marine heat waves as extreme events in which sea-surface temperatures exceeded the 99th percentile of measurements for a given location.

Because oceans both absorb and release heat more slowly than air, most marine heatwaves last for at least several days — and some for several weeks, Dr Frolicher said.