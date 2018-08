Murder arrest after death of woman found stabbed

The woman was found with a stab wound and was pronounced dead at the scene at about 1.40pm, despite the efforts of the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and medics from an air ambulance, officers added.

The man, 40, was detained at the scene in Grayshott Road after the Metropolitan Police were called to the property shortly before 12.40pm on Wednesday, the force said.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found fatally stabbed at an address in Battersea, south-west London.

It is the 90th homicide investigation launched in the capital this year.

The quiet tree-lined Victorian terrace was cordoned off as forensic officers combed the home for evidence.

Vickie Foot, a 43-year-old who lives nearby, described the killing as “absolutely shocking” and said she saw the arrest.

“They handcuffed him and put him into the van. He looked quite calm,” the mother-of-three said.

Police reassured residents, telling them: “It’s not gang-related.”

The woman’s next-of-kin are yet to be informed and she has not been formally identified.

Inquiries continue and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course, police added.

An LAS spokesman said: “We sent an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, a single responder in a car and an ambulance crew. We also dispatched London’s air ambulance.

“Sadly, despite the efforts of our medics, a person died at the scene.”