New Police Scotland chief constable named

Mr Livingstone, whose current rank is Deputy Chief Constable, will take up his new post on August 27.

He has been acting chief for the force since last autumn, standing in when former chief constable Phil Gormley was suspended during an investigation into gross misconduct allegations, which he denied, before quitting.

Iain Livingstone has been named as the new Police Scotland Chief Constable.

His appointment was made by the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) and approved by Scottish Ministers as required by law.

His annual salary for the four-year fixed term post is £216,549.

Mr Livingstone said he is “proud and humbled” by the appointment.

He said: “Policing has been my life and the demands on it are developing faster today than at any time in my career.

“It is my job now to lead and drive change in policing to adapt to those challenges and to build on the values, ethos and traditions of policing in Scotland that first attracted me to this profession 26 years ago.”

He was a solicitor before joining the police in 1992, serving with Lothian and Borders prior to the formation of Police Scotland.