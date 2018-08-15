- ITV Report
Pair held after woman stabbed in face
A man and a teenager have been arrested after an 18-year-old woman was stabbed in the face in Dublin.
Gardai are investigating the serious assault which took place in Golden Lane at around 7.20pm on Tuesday.
The woman suffered serious stab wounds to her face and property was also stolen from her during the incident.
She was taken to St James’s Hospital where she is receiving treatment.
A number of Garda units responded and following a search of the area two people, a 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man, were arrested.
They were detained at a Dublin city centre Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Gardai have appealed to anyone with information or who witnessed the assault to contact Pearse Street Garda Station (01) 666 9000.