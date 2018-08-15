Plan to rent student housing during Pope visit to be investigated

Dublin City Council is investigating an alleged breach of planning permission after student housing was advertised to the public for 170 euro per night during the Pope’s visit to Ireland. Dorset Point, a block of 447 bedrooms on Dorset Street owned by Aparto, is being rented to tourists throughout the summer. According to some political activists, the student housing scheme is breaching its planning permission by letting the rooms to tourists over August 25 and 26.

Dublin City Council has confirmed it has received a number of complaints. A spokeswoman for the council said: “I wish to advise that Dublin City Council have received complaints in relation to the Dorset Point. “The Planning Enforcement Section of Dublin City Council are investigating the alleged breach.” A spokesperson for the company said the current uses of its facilities are permitted. “Aparto aims to provide the best experience for its residents and operates within the remit of all statutory obligations. “All current uses of its facilities throughout the calendar year are permitted under existing legislation. “Its practice is no different to that of similar sized operators within this sector in the Dublin area. “Aparto is currently preparing for the commencement of a new academic year with new students for the 2018/19 period commencing their tenancies from mid-August onward.”

