Transport Secretary Chris Grayling dismisses calls for rail fares freeze with prices likely to rise 3.2% next year

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has dismissed calls for a freeze on rail fares, as it emerged the prices of many tickets are likely to increase by 3.2% next year.

His comments came as the Office for National Statistics announced the July Retail Price Index, which is used to determine the cap on annual fare rises.

Speaking to ITV News, Mr Grayling refused to say there would be a freeze, but confirmed that the cap would be at 3.2% from 1 January.

"No fare rise has been announced, today's announcement is the cap put on fares from next January," the Epsom and Ewell MP explained, adding that he does "not set fares" and that it is the decision of train companies whether or not to raise their ticket prices.

Should they choose to, companies could decide to keep their prices the same.

The likely increase could see some long-distance commuters hit with a price hike of more than £330.

Around 40% of fares are expected to rise by 3.2% in January, including season tickets on most commuter routes, some off-peak return tickets on long-distance journeys and Anytime tickets around major cities.

The price of these fares is controlled by the Government who set the cap, the prices of other tickets are decided by train companies.

The Government uses the July Retail Price Index (RPI) measure of inflation – announced by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday – to determine the cap on the annual increase.