Russian cosmonauts give never before seen tour of International Space Station

Spacewalking cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev has ventured outside of the International Space Station.

The spacewalk is the third for Artemyev, and it's the 212th spacewalk in the International Space Station's history.

There's plenty on his space-to-do-list including launching four satellites by hand, installing equipment and of course - enjoying the view.

On his way to carrying out the mission he gave an unusual tour of the station - through the eyes of a Russian cosmonaut.

Footage from inside the station showed Artemyev carrying out various tasks, from fixing his own helmet with a drill to playing football with fellow cosmonauts.