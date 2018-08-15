Scotland’s baby box celebrates first birthday

An average of 1,000 baby boxes per week have been delivered to parents of newborns in the first year of the programme. The Scottish Government said 52,065 baby boxes have been gifted to date, with an 85% uptake by parents. The latest survey showed 100% satisfaction with the box, which contains items including clothing, a comforter toy and a play mat, the government said. Other gifts include books, a towel and a sling carrier, and the box itself can be used as a sleeping space for newborns.

The projected cost of the initiative was £8 million for 2017/18, rising to £8.8 million for each of the following three years. Children and Early Years Minister Maree Todd said the baby boxes were having a real impact on the families receiving them, and demonstrated that “as a society, we value each and every child”. Ms Todd said: “I’m delighted to have reached this milestone. It’s an honour for everyone involved – from the organisations providing the items to the box packers to the people delivering the boxes – to have been part of something that is having a real impact on the lives of babies and their carers across the country.” A parent survey revealed the most popular items were the room thermometer, followed by the ear thermometer and the sling. The majority of parents (62%) said they had used or planned to use the box as a bed.

Parents Darren Burt and Mandy Niblo said the baby box proved invaluable Credit: Stripe/PA