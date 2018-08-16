Belfast triplets get matching A-level results

There was a triple celebration at Lagan College in south Belfast where triplets Nancy, Hannah and Jack Eaton received exactly the same results – two Bs and a C.

Nancy got her grades in English, politics and French and is planning to take a year out before going on to Queen’s University Belfast to study global politics, while her sister Hannah took sociology, media studies and health and social care, and is hoping to study nursing.

Jack got his grades in software systems, media studies and business studies and is planning to go on to study software engineering at Liverpool John Moores University.

The 18-year-old siblings said they had been “very nervous”, but were delighted to discover they had achieved matching grades.

“Last year, at AS, we all got different grades,” said Hannah.

“So it was funny it all worked out,” added Nancy.

They said going through the A-level experience together meant they had a unique support network.

“We could all relate to each other, going through exams at the same time,” said Nancy.

Meanwhile, Freddie Mathieu, from Downpatrick, Co Down, emerged as one of the top achievers in Northern Ireland with two A*s and two As in his A-levels.