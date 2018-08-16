Boys out-perform girls at A* for first time since grade introduced

Boys have outperformed girls at the top A-level grade for the first time since it was introduced in Northern Ireland.

They overtook girls by 0.4% at the A* grade, which was first awarded in 2010.

The performance gap between the genders also narrowed at the A*-A grade boundary, and it follows concerted efforts to address the disparity by education authorities.

There was a small increase in those awarded the top grade, with just under a tenth earning an A*.

Around 30,000 pupils received their A-level and AS results on Thursday morning.