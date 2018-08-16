Coral bleaching dates back 400 years – study

Coral bleaching across the Great Barrier Reef has been happening for around 400 years, a study has revealed. Researchers from the Universities of Glasgow and Edinburgh have dated the phenomenon back four centuries by examining cores extracted from old corals. Large-scale coral bleaching has raised concern about the future of the ecosystems and the impact their loss could have on biodiversity.

The teams found the frequency of bleaching has increased since the 1800s and, despite corals’ ability to recover, there are fears they could now be approaching a “critical threshold”. Dr Nick Kamenos from Glasgow’s School of Geographical and Earth Sciences said: “It’s clear in the core data we examined that bleaching has been occurring on the Great Barrier Reef for at least 400 years, but the frequency of bleaching events has increased markedly since the early 1800s and those events have affected 10% more corals since the late 1700s. “We can see that corals have been able to acclimate and recover from past bleaching events. “However, the increase in bleaching frequency and the numbers of corals affected since temperatures started consistently increasing in the modern era raises serious concerns about whether corals are approaching a critical threshold beyond which their long-term survival is uncertain.”

Researchers gained insights from x-rays of corals hundreds of years old Credit: University of Glasgow/PA