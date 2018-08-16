Fall in numbers accepted on degree courses

Fewer students have been accepted on degree courses at UK universities this year, initial figures show. In total, 411,860 students – from the UK and overseas – have taken up places, down 1% on the same point last year when 416,310 had been accepted. A breakdown shows 353,960 UK students have been accepted on undergraduate courses, down 2% on 2017. But there is an increase in international students, with 26,400 EU applicants accepted to study at UK universities – up 1% on last year.

A record 31,510 students from nations outside the EU have taken up places – a 4% increase. The figures are a snapshot taken by Ucas shortly after midnight. There has been a growing debate in recent months about universities’ use of unconditional offers – places that do not require students to achieve certain A-level grades. School leaders have raised concerns that these guaranteed places could mean sixth-formers lose their motivation during A-levels and take their foot off the pedal. Data published by Ucas last month showed that almost 68,000 unconditional offers have been made to 18-year-olds in England, Wales and Northern Ireland this year, up from less than 3,000 five years ago.

Education Secretary Damian Hinds said: “The great majority of offers are not unconditional offers. “They play a role in the system and in some subjects they have always been quite a significant part of the system, art for example. “I am concerned about the rate of growth that we have seen in unconditional offers and what that might indicate. “That’s why the Office for Students is looking carefully at this issue and they will come back with their findings and they will make recommendations if anything further needs to be done.” Mr Hinds was speaking during a visit to the headquarters of the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (Ucas) in Cheltenham.

The Ucas figures show that in England, a record 27.9% of the 18-year-old population has been accepted on to courses, with a record 26.3% in Wales. In Northern Ireland, the entry rate is 28.1%, while in Scotland – where results were published last week – 25.9% of 18-year-olds have been accepted. Clare Marchant, Ucas chief executive, said an increase in the proportion of youngsters from disadvantaged background was “excellent news”. Some 16.1% of those from the most disadvantaged backgrounds have been accepted – up 0.4 percentage points.

