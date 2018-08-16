Homeless family who slept in Garda station offered a home

The single mother and her children have been at the centre of national debate after photos emerged on social media of the family sleeping in Tallaght Garda Station last week.

Margaret Cash has been told a three-bedroom apartment in Dublin city will be made available to her and seven children from Friday.

A homeless woman and her young children who slept at a Garda station have been offered accommodation by the local council.

Ms Cash, 28, had turned down emergency accommodation that had been offered to the family in Co Meath because she said it was too far away.

She said the situation had become so bad she felt compelled to highlight the family’s plight.

“It has come to actually publicising your children,” she said.

She told RTE Radio One’s Today With Miriam programme that she felt guilty about not having a home for her children.

“I felt horrible as a mother… you feel like, why is this me?,” she said. “Why it this happening to me?”

Ms Cash said she has been told she will be given a week’s trial in the apartment from Friday and after that they will take it month by month.

“It’s better news than what it was last week, when they were expecting me to go night by night again,” Ms Cash said. “I’m really happy”.

She added that her children will be over the moon.

Inner City Helping Homeless has been working as an advocate for Ms Cash.