Madonna at 60: Material Girl through the decades

Madonna is celebrating her 60th birthday in Marrakesh, Morrocco following a long career of reinvention and controversy.

To mark the day, the Queen of Pop has launched a collection for the charity 'Raising Malawi' which supports vulnerable children and orphans.

"For my birthday, I can think of no better gift than connecting my global family with this beautiful country and the children who need our help most," Madonna, who has adopted four Malawian children, wrote on Facebook.

Fans of The Papa Don't Preach singer will be able to donate to the cause through Madonna's Facebook page.