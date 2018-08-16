Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Madonna at 60: Material Girl through the decades

Madonna celebrates her 60th birthday. Credit: PA

Madonna is celebrating her 60th birthday in Marrakesh, Morrocco following a long career of reinvention and controversy.

To mark the day, the Queen of Pop has launched a collection for the charity 'Raising Malawi' which supports vulnerable children and orphans.

"For my birthday, I can think of no better gift than connecting my global family with this beautiful country and the children who need our help most," Madonna, who has adopted four Malawian children, wrote on Facebook.

Fans of The Papa Don't Preach singer will be able to donate to the cause through Madonna's Facebook page.

Madonna's four youngest children are all adopted from Malawi and in 2006, she decided to create her own foundation in a bid to combat the poverty suffered by the country's population of child orphans.

Here, we take a look at the Queen of Pop’s changing look through the years.

Madonna in the 80s

Madonna on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City in 1985. Credit: PA
The singer out jogging with her minder in Green Park, near her hotel in Mayfair, London, in 1987. Credit: PA
Madonna performs on stage at her British debut concert, at Roundhay Park in Leeds, in 1987. Credit: PA

Madonna in the 90s

The star performs to a crowd of 74,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in 1990. Credit: PA
Madonna performs at the Brit Awards at Alexandra Palace, London, in 1995. Credit: PA
Madonna and British film director Guy Ritchie with their four-month-old baby son Rocco in 2000. Credit: PA

Madonna in the noughties

The Material Girl's music successfully charted 516 weeks within the Top 40 hits.

Madonna also broke more than 15 Guinness Book of Records including highest annual earnings ever for a female pop star.

Madonna with the best female award at the MTV Europe Music Awards, held at the Globe Arena in Stockholm, in 2000. Credit: PA
The Queen meets Madonna at the world premiere of James Bond film Die Another Day in 2002. Credit: PA

She was known to be the talking topic at music awards and festivals from kissing Christina Aguilera and Britney at the VMAs to most recently puckering up with Drake at the Coachella festival in 2015.

The unexpected moment when Britney Spears and Madonna kissed during the opening performance of the MTV Video Music Awards. Credit: AP
Madonna performs to Irish fans at Slane Castle, Co Meath, in 2004. Credit: PA
Madonna during a special appearance at Selfridges in Oxford Street in 2004. Credit: PA

Madonna post 2010

Madonna arrives at London Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 5 with her adoptive son David Banda in 2011. Credit: PA
Madonna taking a stumble down stairs while performing on stage during the 2015 Brit Awards at the O2 Arena. Credit: PA
Madonna attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York. Credit: PA