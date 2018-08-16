- ITV Report
Madonna at 60: Material Girl through the decades
Madonna is celebrating her 60th birthday in Marrakesh, Morrocco following a long career of reinvention and controversy.
To mark the day, the Queen of Pop has launched a collection for the charity 'Raising Malawi' which supports vulnerable children and orphans.
"For my birthday, I can think of no better gift than connecting my global family with this beautiful country and the children who need our help most," Madonna, who has adopted four Malawian children, wrote on Facebook.
Fans of The Papa Don't Preach singer will be able to donate to the cause through Madonna's Facebook page.
Madonna's four youngest children are all adopted from Malawi and in 2006, she decided to create her own foundation in a bid to combat the poverty suffered by the country's population of child orphans.
Here, we take a look at the Queen of Pop’s changing look through the years.
Madonna in the 80s
Madonna in the 90s
Madonna in the noughties
The Material Girl's music successfully charted 516 weeks within the Top 40 hits.
Madonna also broke more than 15 Guinness Book of Records including highest annual earnings ever for a female pop star.
She was known to be the talking topic at music awards and festivals from kissing Christina Aguilera and Britney at the VMAs to most recently puckering up with Drake at the Coachella festival in 2015.
Madonna post 2010