Katie Derham ‘proud as could be’ with daughter’s results

Presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star Katie Derham said she is “as proud as could be” with her daughter’s A-level results. Natasha Vincent has achieved an A* in theatre studies with Bs in French and English literature at Brighton College. She has a place to study at the New York University (NYU) Tisch School of the Arts next year.

Speaking to the Press Association, Derham, the 48-year-old BBC Proms presenter and 2015 Strictly finalist, who lives in Sussex, said: “I’m as proud as could be. I’m so delighted. She’s done so well. “It brought it all flooding back, that slightly sick feeling (waiting to get your results). “I’m very envious (of Natasha studying in New York) and it’s such a good school. It’s a good excuse to go and visit.” Her 18-year-old daughter said: “I’m feeling very happy. I got the results I wanted. The grades don’t mean as much to me as my marks.

Students celebrate their A-level results at Brighton College Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

“It’s always going to be stressful, I wanted to do well for my parents. “I knew I had my place at NYU so I think I found it less stressful than some other people. “I’m really excited about moving to New York. It’s the hub of theatre, it’s a great opportunity and a great place to live.” Before she starts her course she hopes to get work experience with theatre production companies and also get a job, but she is not planning a career in presenting like her mother. “I’m not going into presenting. But I’m keeping my options open for later in life. I just want to study drama and see where that takes me.” Derham joked: “No-one wants to do what their mum does.” Another student who excelled in performing arts and hopes to make her famous grandfather proud is Dixie McDevitt. She is the granddaughter of the late actor Ken Campbell, known for his one-man shows and appearances in several sitcoms including Fawlty Towers. Her mother, Daisy Campbell, is a director and Dixie has dreams of running her own theatre company.

Dixie McDevitt is the granddaughter of the late actor Ken Campbell Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA