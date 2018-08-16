Madonna reminds the world she is still the Queen of Pop on her 60th birthday

Madonna has posted a reminder on her 60th birthday that she is still the Queen of Pop. The singer shared a picture of herself holding up a banner across her forehead that says “The Queen” with the Arabic translation above it.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In a caption accompanying the picture, the Like A Prayer star wrote to her 11.6 million followers on Instagram: “In case someone forgot! #birthday #magic #Marakesh”. The American singer-songwriter had earlier shared a “pre-birthday selfie” of herself wearing Berber clothing in what she called a celebration of the North African people’s culture.

Stars from across music, film and television lined up to pass on their birthday wishes to Madonna. French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier shared a photo of himself with Madonna at the MET Gala in New York earlier this year. He wrote: “#JoyeuxAnniversaire to my long time friend, my everlasting muse and our Queen of Pop Madonna.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Singer Kylie Minogue tweeted: “Happy birthday to Lady Madonna! I’m 14 years old, dancing and singing in my bedroom and she was just WOW!!! “What a force and an inspiration. Enjoy your day Madonna!”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Singer Lisa Stanfield wrote: “Happy 60th birthday your Madgesty. You’ve shown us and taught us more than a thing or two over the years. Long may you reign.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Little Britain star and Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams shared a black-and-white picture of Madonna and wrote: “Happy 60th Birthday Madonna. “You have haunted my dreams since I was 13. Shakespeare wrote about Cleopatra, ‘Age cannot with her, not custom stale her infinite variety’. He could have been writing about you.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.