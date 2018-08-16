Tractor with tree on top damages overhead wires causing major train disruption

The incident happened on Wednesday night. Credit: Network Rail/PA

A tractor has caused major disruption to rail services after blocking tracks and damaging overhead wires. Images posted on social media showed a large uprooted tree on top of the tractor which was blocking the train lines.

Firefighters worked through the night to remove the tractor. Credit: Twitter/West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

The vehicle went on to the railway near Fitzwilliam, West Yorkshire, on Wednesday night. Network Rail, the fire service and a specialist recovery service removed it from the line on Thursday morning but delays and cancellations were expected to continue until 6pm while infrastructure repairs took place.

The tractor was removed from the tracks early on Thursday morning. Credit: Twitter/West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

London North Eastern Railway said the vehicle “has broken the field boundary from a nearby farm and caused the damage”. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the tractor had demolished a gantry supporting overhead wires, tripping the electricity supply. British Transport Police said no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made, although the tractor driver will be interviewed “in due course”.

Disruption was expected until 6pm on Thursday. Credit: Twitter/London North Eastern Railway

The affected services include:

CrossCountry between Leeds and Reading/Plymouth and between Glasgow Central and Birmingham New Street

London North Eastern Railway between Leeds and London King’s Cross

Northern between Leeds and Doncaster/Sheffield