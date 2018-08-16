Man killed in Co Westmeath road crash

A man has died and a woman has been seriously injured in a road accident in Co Westmeath.

The man, 27, was killed when the car he was travelling in hit a ditch and ended up in a field at Deerpark, about one-and-a-half miles outside Castlepollard.

Gardai said the incident happened sometime between 10pm and 11.20pm on Wednesday.

The man was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar but he was pronounced dead.

The 18-year-old woman who was also in the car was taken to the same hospital and her condition is described as serious.

The road has been closed for crash investigations, and local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them at Mullingar garda station.