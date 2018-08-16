Man punched by Ben Stokes insists he was victim of 'unlawful assault'

Ben Stokes outside Bristol Crown Court. Credit: PA

One of the two men knocked unconscious by England cricketer Ben Stokes has said he should have been treated as an assault victim. Ryan Hale, 27, and his best friend Ryan Ali, 28, were both punched by the 27-year-old all-rounder during a late night incident near a nightclub in Bristol last September, hours after England had played cricket in the city. Meanwhile, England head coach Trevor Bayliss has called on Stokes, who is training with the Test squad ahead of the game with India on Saturday, to make a public apology over the incident. Hale, a former soldier, sustained a 1.5-inch superficial laceration and bruising to his forehead – consistent with blunt force trauma – and was left with concussion.

Ryan Hale has issued a statement through his lawyers questioning why he was not treated as an assault victim. Credit: PA

His friend, an emergency services worker, suffered a fracture to the left of his face, a swollen left eye and a laceration above his eyebrow. He also had a cracked lower left molar. Hale, Ali and Stokes all stood trial at Bristol Crown Court accused of affray but were acquitted by a jury. During the trial, Stokes accepted he had punched unconscious the two best friends but insisted he was acting in self-defence, or in the defence of others, when two gay men, William O’Connor and Kai Barry, suffered homophobic abuse. Much of the incident and the build-up was captured on CCTV cameras located around the popular nightspot of the Clifton Triangle. Stokes and England teammate Alex Hales had left the Mbargo nightclub after being refused entry and were looking for a casino when the violence erupted shortly after 2.30am in Queen’s Road. Both Stokes and Ali claimed they were acting in self-defence and blamed each other for being the aggressor.

Ryan Ali was acquitted of affray. Credit: PA

Hale was captured on video breaking off a metal pole from a road sign, but was found not guilty of affray on the direction of Judge Peter Blair QC as there was no evidence he had threatened anyone with it. The Crown Prosecution Service has faced criticism for its handling of the case as on the eve of the trial, the judge rejected its attempts to charge Stokes with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Barristers representing Stokes’s co-defendants also questioned why Hales had not been prosecuted as they claimed video footage showed him kicking and stamping on Ali. Since the end of the case, Barry and O’Connor, who did not give evidence during the trial, have given interviews calling Stokes a "hero".

Ben Stokes and several of the England cricket team were in the Mbargo nightclub. Credit: PA