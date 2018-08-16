US media fights back against Donald Trump's 'fake news' smears

Newsrooms across the US are hitting back against Donald Trump's attempts to label them as "fake news" with a coordinated series of editorials condemning his attacks.

The Boston Globe invited newspapers across the country to stand up for the press with editorials on Thursday, and several began appearing online a day earlier.

Nearly 350 news organisations have pledged to participate according to Marjorie Pritchard, op-ed editor at the Globe.

In St Louis, the Post-Dispatch called journalists “the truest of patriots”, while the Chicago Sun-Times said it believes most Americans know the President is talking nonsense.