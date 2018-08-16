New Amnesty chief attacks ‘atrocity’ of family separations at US border

The new leader of Amnesty International has said the Trump administration’s separation of families at US borders is “one of the worst atrocities” the world has seen in a long time. Kumi Naidoo said many world leaders – especially US president Donald Trump – are reversing hard-won human rights gains.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The South African-born former anti-apartheid activist began a four-year term at the helm of the human rights group on Wednesday. He said the challenges to human rights in the world today mean that his organisation must show “maximum courage”. Mr Naidoo singled out the governments of Saudi Arabia, Hungary, Yemen and the Philippines as ones he says are failing to respect human rights. The new Amnesty chief said: “The presidency of Donald Trump is a major challenge for the people of the US and the people of the world.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Saying the psychological damage of the border separation policy alone could be long-lasting, he added: “Overall on human rights he has set us back … and it should be no surprise that Donald Trump will be in my vision of activism and will be somebody who will receive quite close focus by Amnesty as a global movement.” With a background of activism against apartheid in his native South Africa and for environmental issues as a director of Greenpeace, Mr Naidoo said he intends to make Amnesty “bigger, bolder and more inclusive”. He added: “What I hope to do at Amnesty is to intensify our appetite for peaceful civil disobedience.”

Mr Naidoo has said he wants to encourage civil disobedience Credit: AP