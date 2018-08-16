NI boys outperform girls at A* for first time since grade introduced

Boys have outperformed girls at the top A-level grade for the first time since it was introduced in Northern Ireland.

They overtook girls by 0.4% at A*, which was first awarded in 2010.

The performance gap between the genders also narrowed at the A*-A boundary, and it follows concerted efforts to address the disparity by education authorities.

Robert Robinson, the head of Campbell College, an all-boys grammar school in east Belfast, said: “The nature of the exams has been tweaked slightly, a reduction in reliance on coursework suits boys better.

“The exams themselves have been given more of an edge, challenging boys on the day and bringing out the competitive nature that is inherent in them.

“In addition, the increased diversity in subject choice at sixth form benefits boys offering a broader, more versatile range of pathways for them to choose from.”