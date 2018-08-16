One of world’s top urban forests threatened by tiny beetle

One of the world’s largest urban forests is under threat from a tiny beetle.

The polyphagous shot hole borer is thought to have made its way to Johannesburg in South Africa from south-east Asia on packing crates or through the trade in plant materials.

Trudy Paap, a forest pathologist at the University of Pretoria, discovered the beetle in the Pietermaritzburg Botanical Gardens last year.

She published her discovery in the journal Australasian Plant Pathology, calling it part of “the surge in the global spread of invasive forest pests” as a result of globalisation.

The beetle has since moved to Johannesburg, 198 miles away, and spread across its urban forest, which according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology initiative Treepedia has the world’s sixth-largest green canopy cover.

Many of Johannesburg’s estimated six to 10 million trees are dying, a crisis obscured only by the current winter season. Some of the infected trees have the telltale holes the 2mm beetle makes in their bark.