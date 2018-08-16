Pollen allergy test for Victor the polar bear

Two polar bears at Yorkshire Wildlife Park have joined the 20 million people in Britain who have struggled with pollen this summer. A team of three vets, a nurse, three dermatologists and five more park staff were on hand when 97.6 stone (620kg) Victor needed to be given an allergy test. Both Victor and his smaller friend, Nobby, began suffering from abscesses on their feet which led to the major operation. Staff suspected that the move from a concrete bear pit to a more natural enclosure caused an allergic reaction to pollen.

Press Association photographer Danny Lawson was asked help manoeuvre Victor into a comfortable position to be anaesthetised. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Polar bears which had previously been in sterile, frequently disinfected enclosures often developed pollen allergies when they were moved to more natural quarters. Dermatologists from Liverpool University were brought in to carry out tests on Victor’s skin and are waiting to see if their theory is correct.

Victor was anaesthetised for his allergy test. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

The Met Office have reported a record number of people suffering from hay fever with as many as 20 million people affected by pollen in Britain. The National Pollen and Aerobiology Research Unit at the University of Worcester have said that sufferers cannot avoid pollen in Britain but levels may be lower around western and northern beaches with an onshore wind blowing. Grass pollen levels are typically high on dry, warm and sunny days and with the effects more noticeable in the first half of the morning and from about 4pm in the afternoon until late evening.

Victor was shaved and there were about 50 test sites on his side. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Animal manager Debbie Porter said: “It has been a bonkers day. “Victor was shaved and there are about 50 test sites on his side. She added: "Fingers crossed we can find out which allergies he has and we can set about making life more comfortable for him."

Antibiotics have previously helped, while antihistamines have not but keepers said Victor seemed none the worse for his experience. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA