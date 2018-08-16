Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

The songs that made Aretha Franklin the Queen of Soul

Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin has died at the age of 76. Credit: AP

Aretha Franklin, who has died at the age of 76, was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987 and a long list of hits and awards, including 18 Grammys, made her a musical powerhouse.

Her career began at the age of 14 and in seven decades of music she sold 75 million records worldwide, including feminist anthem Respect, which is considered by many to be one of the greatest songs of all time.

Here are the songs that made Aretha the undisputed Queen of Soul:

  • Respect - 1967

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

  • (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman - 1967

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

  • I Say a Little Prayer - 1968

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

  • Aretha Franklin & George Michael - I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) - 1987

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

  • I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You) - 1967

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

  • Amazing Grace - 1972

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

  • Baby I Love You - 1967

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

  • Do Right Woman, Do Right Man - 1967

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

  • Think - 1968

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

  • Aretha Franklin & Eurythmics - Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves - 1985

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.