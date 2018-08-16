Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin dies aged 76 after cancer battle

Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, has died aged 76. The singer, whose career has spanned seven decades, died at her home in Detroit, Michigan, at 9.50am on Thursday, her publicist said. A statement from Franklin’s family, via the singer’s long-time publicist Gwendolyn Quinn, said that she died “surrounded by family and loved ones”. The statement continued: “Franklin’s official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin’s oncologist, Dr Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit, MI.

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds. “We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. “We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.” Quinn added that “funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days”. The music icon, known for her hits such as Respect, Think and (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, died several days after she was reported to be seriously ill. In recent days, the ailing star had been visited by Stevie Wonder, the Rev Jesse Jackson and her ex-husband, actor Glynn Turman.

