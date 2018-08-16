Rain clearing southeastwards. Turning brighter and fresher with scattered showers.

Today: A narrow band of rain will continue to move southeastwards during the rest of today. In the west it’ll brighten up with scattered locally heavy showers developing. Feeling cooler and fresher with temperatures around average for the time of year.

Tonight: Largely clear skies across England, Wales and eastern Scotland, although scattered blustery showers in the north and locally in the west, especially around coastal areas. Turning cloudier in Northern Ireland by dawn with rain arriving.

Friday: Generally dry in the south on Friday, although warm, humid and often rather cloudy. Windy across northern parts with spells of rain, mainly across Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Often cloudy and windy, with rain at times particularly in the north and west and especially on Sunday. Some brighter spells in the south and east. Feeling warm and humid