Rugby star Danny Cipriani 'truly sorry' and 'mortified' after Jersey nightclub assault

England rugby star Danny Cirpirani has said he is "truly sorry" and "mortified" following an incident at a bar in Jersey.

The fly-half was fined £2,000 earlier today after pleading guilty to charges of common assault and resisting arrest at Jersey Magistrates’ Court.

A female police officer suffered bruising to her neck in the incident at the Royal Yacht Hotel in St Helier on Wednesday, the court was told.

Cipriani was fined £1,500 for resisting arrest and £500 for assault.

He was also ordered to pay £250 compensation to the police officer.

Mike Preston, defending, said: "He has suffered extreme embarrassment and knows he has let himself, his family and his club down."

Prosecutor Samantha Morris said the incident started when the doorman stopped Cipriani from walking out of the bar with two drinks.

He called the police after the fly-half became "physically aggressive", she added.