Rugby star Danny Cipriani due in court over ‘police assault’ at Jersey nightclub

England rugby star Danny Cipriani is due to appear in court accused of assaulting police during an incident at a Jersey nightclub.

The fly-half, 30, was also charged with resisting arrest, common assault, larceny and being disorderly on licensed premises after he was detained in the early hours of Wednesday.

Gloucester’s summer signing had recently fought his way back into the England squad after a decade’s absence and was due to make his debut appearance for his club on Saturday.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear at Jersey Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident is believed to have occurred at a venue connected to The Royal Yacht hotel in Mulcaster Street in the island’s capital, St Helier.