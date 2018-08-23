Actions speak louder than words, says abuse victim ahead of Pope visit

A man abused for eight years by a notorious paedophile priest has said the Pope’s actions will speak louder than his words during his visit to Ireland. Sean Faloon, 39, from Hilltown in Co Down, suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and flashbacks of attacks by Malachy Finnegan, who died in 2002. He was first targeted as an altar boy aged 10 in 1989.

The survivor claimed Pope Francis’ open letter this week condemning abuse was no different from the church’s refrain for 50 years. He said: “Actions speak louder than words.” He added: “It will not only protect the children of the future and the present in the Catholic Church, it will also help Catholicism and Christianity as a whole also. “But the longer they delay putting things into action, the longer this is going to go on, the longer we will make noise and the more people will lose trust in the Catholic Church.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.