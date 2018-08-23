Advertisement

All-star line-up for Aretha Franklin funeral service

Aretha Franklin died last week aged 76 Credit: AP/Press Association Images

An all-star line-up that includes Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill and Jennifer Hudson will perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeral next week.

The service will be held at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit on August 31.

Top from left Yolanda Adams, Fantasia, Faith Hill and Jennifer Holliday, and bottom from left, Jennifer Hudson, Ron Isley, Chaka Khan and Stevie Wonder are expected to perform. Credit: AP

Also expected to perform are Fantasia, Shirley Caesar, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday and Aretha Franklin’s son Edward.

Proceedings will reflect Franklin’s strong gospel roots, and among the gospel stars performing will be Marvin Sapp and Vanessa Bell Armstrong.

Gospel singer Vanessa Bell Armstrong is on the line-up. Credit: AP

The Aretha Franklin Choir and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir are also on the programme.

The Queen of Soul died of pancreatic cancer last Thursday aged 76.

Franklin sold more than 75 million records worldwide and won a large number of awards, including 18 Grammys.

She was also the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.