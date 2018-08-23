All-star line-up for Aretha Franklin funeral service

The service will be held at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit on August 31.

An all-star line-up that includes Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill and Jennifer Hudson will perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeral next week.

Proceedings will reflect Franklin’s strong gospel roots, and among the gospel stars performing will be Marvin Sapp and Vanessa Bell Armstrong.

Also expected to perform are Fantasia, Shirley Caesar, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday and Aretha Franklin’s son Edward.

The Aretha Franklin Choir and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir are also on the programme.

The Queen of Soul died of pancreatic cancer last Thursday aged 76.

Franklin sold more than 75 million records worldwide and won a large number of awards, including 18 Grammys.

She was also the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.