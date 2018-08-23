Bots and Russian trolls stoked vaccine debate on Twitter, study finds

Social media bots and Russian trolls spread false information and promoted discord about vaccines on Twitter, according to a study.

The research, led by the George Washington University in Washington DC, found that using tactics similar to those seen during the 2016 presidential election, these Twitter accounts entered into vaccine debates months before election season was under way.

Experts suggested the trolls were using vaccination as a “wedge issue” to promote discord in American society.

David Broniatowski, an assistant professor at the School of Engineering and Applied Science, said: “The vast majority of Americans believe vaccines are safe and effective, but looking at Twitter gives the impression that there is a lot of debate.

“It turns out that many anti-vaccine tweets come from accounts whose provenance is unclear.