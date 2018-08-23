Brexit campaigner Arron Banks joins the Conservative Party

The Brexiteers behind the Leave.EU campaign have joined the Conservative Party, it has been reported. Multimillionaire Leave.EU founder Arron Banks and his spin doctor Andy Wigmore announced the move on social media. The pair were instrumental in the referendum campaign and have revealed in an article for Banks’ Westmonster news website that the battle for Brexit “is now within the Conservative Party”.

Mr Banks said: “We believe that the battle for Brexit is now within the Conservative Party and the upcoming leadership election. “Over 1.4m people follow Leave.EU online and we have urged them to join up and have their say. “Most of our members are proper conservatives that believe in immigration control, family values, self reliance and prudent management of the economy. “My Conservative Party membership lapsed in 2013 and I today joined the party.”

