Thomas Cook removing all customers from Egypt hotel where British couple died within hours of each other
Thomas Cook are removing all customers from a hotel in Egypt where a British couple died within hours of each other while on the holiday of a lifetime.
John and Susan Cooper from Burnley, Lancashire, died while staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.
The travel company said it would remove all guests as a "precautionary measure".
Thomas Cook continued that it had "received further reports of a raised level of illness among guests", although it was not immediately clear if this was linked to the deaths of Mr and Mrs Cooper.
The pair are said to have died of natural causes and while investigations into what happened are continuing, police have said there were "no criminal indications" concerning the deaths.
Mr Cooper, 69, had a heart attack on Tuesday and was transferred to the main hospital in Hurgada where he passed away, hospital sources confirmed.
Mrs Cooper, 64, a long-time Thomas Cook employee, died a couple of hours after her husband.
One member of the hotel staff suggested to ITV News she had died "from grief" on seeing his body.
Thomas Cook said it was "deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of two of our customers", adding that the "circumstances of their deaths are still unclear".
The tour operator continued that after receiving "further reports of a raised level of illness among guests... as a precautionary measure we have taken a decision to remove all our customers from this hotel... since safety is always our first priority".
The company added that all of its customers staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic hotel would be offered alternative hotels within Hurghada, as well as giving them the option to return home on Friday.
Thomas Cook said that the deaths "would have been upsetting for those on holiday" and that they believe their actions were "the right thing to do...
"We continue to work closely with the hotel and are supporting the authorities with their investigations."
The company continued that any of their customers due to stay at the resort - which was audited in July by Thomas Cook and received a score of 96% - in the next four weeks would also be offered alternative holiday options.
Ingo Burmester, chief of the tour operator added that Ms Cooper was a "a loyal and long-serving member of our Thomas Cook family.
"Our focus is on fully supporting their loved ones."
Hospital officials in Egypt are said to be awaiting the arrival of family members or a British embassy representative to release the bodies of the pair.