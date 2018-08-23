Thomas Cook removing all customers from Egypt hotel where British couple died within hours of each other

Thomas Cook are removing all customers from a hotel in Egypt where a British couple died within hours of each other while on the holiday of a lifetime.

John and Susan Cooper from Burnley, Lancashire, died while staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

The travel company said it would remove all guests as a "precautionary measure".

Thomas Cook continued that it had "received further reports of a raised level of illness among guests", although it was not immediately clear if this was linked to the deaths of Mr and Mrs Cooper.

The pair are said to have died of natural causes and while investigations into what happened are continuing, police have said there were "no criminal indications" concerning the deaths.

Mr Cooper, 69, had a heart attack on Tuesday and was transferred to the main hospital in Hurgada where he passed away, hospital sources confirmed.

Mrs Cooper, 64, a long-time Thomas Cook employee, died a couple of hours after her husband.

One member of the hotel staff suggested to ITV News she had died "from grief" on seeing his body.