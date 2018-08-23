Britons face millions in surprise card charges in no-deal Brexit

Britons visiting the EU could be slapped with millions of pounds in surprise credit and debit card charges in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the Government has warned. A technical paper released on Thursday laid bare the risks facing UK banking and payments customers if the Government fails to clinch a trade agreement that covers financial services. In the case of a no-deal Brexit, UK-based payment service providers would lose direct access to the EU’s payment infrastructure.

Customers, including businesses using providers to process payments in euros, could also “face increased costs and slower processing times for euro transactions”, the Government paper warned. “The cost of card payments between the UK and EU will likely increase, and these cross-border payments will no longer be covered by the surcharging ban,” it added. The ban prevents businesses from charging customers for paying by the likes of PayPal or debit or credit cards, which Treasury earlier this year characterised as “rip-off fees”.

