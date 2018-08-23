Businesses advised to consult customs brokers in preparation for no-deal Brexit

Businesses have been advised to start making preparations for a no-deal Brexit by acquiring logistics software and consulting customs brokers to assist with any new trading regulations.

Firms that export and import from the EU may also have to apply for licences to continue to do so.

In Northern Ireland businesses that trade over land with the Republic have been told to contact the Irish government about preparations they may need to make as ministers there have “indicated they would need to discuss arrangements in the event of a no-deal with the European Commission”.

The advice forms part of the nine-page “Trading with the EU if there’s no Brexit deal” technical notice — one of a raft of documents published by the Brexit department advising businesses and the public on what they need to do to prepare for a no-deal scenario.

The document states: “Businesses should now consider the impacts on them in a no-deal scenario, which would mean a requirement to apply the same customs and excise rules to goods traded with the EU that apply for goods traded outside of the EU, including the requirement to submit customs declarations.