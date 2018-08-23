Catholics ‘cannot turn eyes away from revelations of sex abuse’

Catholics can no longer ignore revelations of clerical sexual abuse, a Trinity College Dublin (TCD) expert has said. Fainche Ryan said she was shocked by the “cover-up” of abuse and called for a system of checks and balances. Pope Francis issued a statement earlier this week apologising for clerical sexual abuse. The pontiff was speaking ahead of his visit to Ireland this week to attend the World Meeting of Families (WMOF) celebrations.

John Paul II addressing hundreds of thousands in Galway in 1979 Credit: PA

It will be the first papal visit to the country since John Paul II in 1979. More than half a million people are expected to turn out at events in Dublin and Knock to catch a glimpse of the Pope. “There has been great goodness done (within the Catholic Church),” Dr Ryan said. “But we cannot turn our eyes away from all the revelations of sex abuse, both in Ireland and globally. “We have to have institutions to survive… but within that there is a need for checks and balances.” The director of the Loyola Institute of Theology at TCD said she was “shocked” by the abuse scandal, in particular “the cover-up by the bishops, by the leaders”. But she added: “We in the Church have to take our responsibility as well, particularly for what’s happened in the Church.”

