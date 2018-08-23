Charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe temporarily released from Iranian jail

Charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given temporary release from prison in Iran for three days, her husband has said.

The British-Iranian mother was sentenced to five years in prison in 2016 after being accused of spying by Tehran’s Islamist regime

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, from Hampstead, north London, has consistently denied all allegations, insisting she was on holiday to introduce her daughter Gabriella, now aged four, to family.