- ITV Report
-
Check out these adorable animals on weighing day at London Zoo
It was a day of reckoning for the animals of London Zoo as they braved the scales for the annual weigh-in.
More than 19,000 had to be coaxed to stand still long enough so keepers could take their height and weight.
The exercise required more than a little bribery – especially those who thought it was all a big game.
Two squirrel monkeys had a wonderful time with the weighing bucket while the rest of the troupe looked on in fascination.
Elsewhere, a giraffe was persuaded to stretch out her neck for a tasty bit of lettuce.
The penguins didn’t seem fazed by the examination but were treated to a fish for good behaviour.
Even the creepy crawlies weren’t exempt – this giant African snail couldn’t make a run for it when her turn came.
The meerkats were also proper keepers’ pets, forming an orderly queue before striking their lookout pose – simples.