Check out these adorable animals on weighing day at London Zoo

It was a day of reckoning for the animals of London Zoo as they braved the scales for the annual weigh-in.

More than 19,000 had to be coaxed to stand still long enough so keepers could take their height and weight.

The exercise required more than a little bribery – especially those who thought it was all a big game.

Two squirrel monkeys had a wonderful time with the weighing bucket while the rest of the troupe looked on in fascination.