Coastguard rescues woman stranded in sea at Durdle Door

A woman who became stranded at sea after swimming through Durdle Door arch in Dorset was rescued by a coastguard helicopter.

The swimmer, believed to be around 35 years old, was on the seaward side of the famous landmark when the current thrust her onto a rock.

She was taken to hospital by her husband, a paramedic, following the incident just after 4pm.

Video shows the moment the woman was brought to land in the rescue helicopter.