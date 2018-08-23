Cooler weather and travel disruption set to scupper bank holiday plans

Plans for bank holiday getaways or barbecues could be scuppered as the UK faces cooler and wetter weather, travel disruption and soaring fuel prices. The recent heatwave may feel like a distant memory as maximum temperatures in Celsius are only expected to reach the high teens across much of the country this weekend. Temperatures will dip from Thursday as a cold front brings fresher air from the Atlantic.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Martin Young said: “The cooler conditions will continue through the weekend and for some it’ll certainly feel quite different to what we’ve been used to this summer. “The mornings especially will be quite chilly with temperatures locally in single figures and some of us in rural areas may even have a touch of frost overnight.” Saturday will see plenty of sunshine in most areas but a few showers are likely.

Rain will arrive in the west on Sunday morning and spread eastwards across many parts of the UK through the rest of the day. Monday, which is a bank holiday in all the home nations except Scotland, will see conditions improve with bright and breezy weather as well as a few scattered showers. Despite the mixed weather, traffic is likely to be extremely busy as people embark on short breaks and day trips to make the most of the last long weekend before the festive period. The RAC is expecting more than 14 million cars to be on the roads for leisure trips between Thursday and Monday. Traffic information supplier Inrix predicted that the most delayed route will be the M5 from junction four to junction one in the West Midlands between 1pm and 6pm on Friday, when journeys with a typical travel time of 21 minutes could take an extra hour. On Saturday the M1 is predicted to be badly affected from Junction 22 to Junction 25 in the East Midlands, with typical journey times increasing from 16 minutes to 62 minutes. Motorists’ frustrations with the congestion could be heightened by the knowledge that fuel prices stand at a four-year high. Government figures show the average cost of a litre of petrol is £1.29, while diesel is £1.33. Engineering work on the railways means a number of routes are disrupted.

