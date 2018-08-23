Corbyn ‘needs better ideas than tech tax to fund journalism’

Jeremy Corbyn needs “better ideas” than a windfall tax on tech firms to fund journalism, the UK’s technology trade association has said. The Labour leader outlined proposals for an independent fund for public interest journalism paid for by tech giants, which could include Google, Facebook and Amazon, in a speech at the Edinburgh TV Festival. Citing a settlement made between Google and news publishers in France and Belgium, Mr Corbyn said he would like to do something similar in the UK “but on a more ambitious scale”.

Google would be likely to be taxed under the proposal Credit: Yui Mok/PA

If that is not possible the option of a windfall tax on the companies should be looked at, he added. Many tech giants have proved resourceful when it comes to minimising the tax they pay. Earlier this month it was revealed Amazon UK’s corporate tax bill fell by £2.8 million last year despite the company seeing pre-tax profits nearly treble. Antony Walker, deputy chief executive at techUK, which represents more than 950 technology companies, dismissed the idea of a tax and said many of the tech giants are already contributing to the Cairncross Review of press sustainability in the UK.

He said: “It is in everyone’s interest to ensure that high-quality independent journalism continues to thrive and that digital platforms support a healthy and informed public debate. “Many tech companies are already working hard to address the misuse of platforms to seed disinformation. Tech firms are also working with traditional news media organisations to help them transform their develop business models for the digital age. “It is good to see Mr Corbyn engaging on these issues, however we need better ideas than just another proposal to tax tech companies. “The Cairncross Review has been set up explicitly to look into the future of high-quality journalism in the UK. “Many techUK members are engaged in contributing detailed submissions to this review and we hope that Labour will engage constructively with the process.”

