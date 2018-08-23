Deaf student ‘in shock’ over clean sweep of top GCSE grades

A profoundly deaf student who got a clean sweep of top grades in her GCSEs said her impairment pushed her to work harder and she refused to let it define her. Lily Olliver sees herself as just an “ordinary girl who happens to be deaf”. The 16-year-old, of Hove, achieved 10 9s and the top mark of an A hat – the equivalent of an A** – in further maths. Last year her sister Jessica, who is also deaf, gained eight A*s at GCSE as well as two As and a B, a 7 and a 6 at the school.

Lily, who sits on the youth advisory board for the National Deaf Children’s Society, said: “I’m in shock, I’m really pleased. It’s a relief. “I was really worried about religious studies and additional maths. “I don’t think being deaf should stop you in anything you feel you want to do. “I don’t want it to define me. “If anything it caused me to work a bit harder and fight a bit more.” She plans to return to Brighton College for A-levels and is hoping to study a combination of chemistry, biology, maths, further maths and philosophy but is still deciding exactly which subjects to pick.

Lily’s sister Jessica, who is also deaf, gained eight A*s at GCSE as well as two As and a B, a 7 and a 6 at the school last year Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA