Donald Trump hits back at talk of impeachment in wake of campaign finance scandal

President Donald Trump has repeated denials of any wrongdoing in the 2016 presidential election campaign and hit back at those calling for his impeachment.

On Thursday, the president said any calls for his removal from office were confusing.

“I don't know how you can impeach somebody who's done a great job. I tell you what - if I ever got impeached then I think the markets would crash”, he said.

“I think everyone would be very poor because without this thinking, you would see numbers that you wouldn’t believe – in reverse.”

In defence of his economic record, he also launched an attack on Hillary Clinton.

“Had Hillary and the Democrats got in, if she had been President – you would’ve had negative growth.”