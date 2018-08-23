EU net migration falls to lowest level since 2012

Net migration to the UK from the EU has fallen to its lowest level in more than five years, official figures show.

Around 87,000 more long-term migrants arrived from the bloc than left in the year to the end of March.

This is the lowest figure since January to December 2012.

Overall, net long-term international migration was estimated at 271,000, which is below record levels seen around 2015 and 2016 but still well above the Government’s target of below 100,000.

Year-on-year, net migration was up by just under 30,000, but statisticians attributed the rise to an anomaly in previous estimates of student immigration.